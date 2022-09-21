In the comprehensive “Europa Unita” institute of the Salicelle district in Afragola the climate was very heavy. But not for the difficulties connected to the difficult territory where the school is located, but for the “aggressive, authoritarian and abusive conduct” of the principal, Angela Sodano, 45, who with her behavior contributed “to compromise the serenity of the teachers, of the pupils and administrative staff “, writes the judge of Naples North Raffaele Coppola in the order with which the suspension for one year from the office of the head teacher is ordered.