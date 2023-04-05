Home News You will no longer see propellers only on the way to Vienna, wind power plants will grow around Šala, Senice or Nitra
News

by admin
  • The first large wind power plants are being built in western Slovakia. One of the investors plans to build up to three wind parks for a total of 150 million – two in Záhorí near Senica and one between Nový Zámky and Šaľa.
  • Production costs for wind sources are kept below 100 euros per megawatt hour. They are therefore much lower than the current market prices of electricity.
  • The biggest obstacle is bureaucracy in issuing permits.

You will no longer see the propellers of wind power plants only on the way to Vienna. In the foreseeable future, you will come across them in Dolné Salibé near Galant, in Popudinské Močidľany near Holíč and in about a dozen other locations in the Podunajská nížina and Záhorí.

Slovak authorities are assessing wind projects with a total output of roughly 700 megawatts, which is more than the existing capacity of all solar power plants.

Investors are attracted by low costs, as they do not pay for fuel, but also by high electricity prices, which significantly shortens the return.

For example, the company Eurowind Energy, which is launching three projects near the villages of Báb, Močenok and Ľudovítová, expects production costs of 65-95 euros per megawatt hour (converted to the entire expected production). The market price of electricity fluctuates somewhere around double.

“I don’t suppose that any of our projects would get into a situation where it wouldn’t work out for us financially. They made economic sense even in times when the price of electricity was not so high,” says Ján Lacko from another company, WSB Invest, which is planning power plants in Tvrdošovce and two other villages.

This trend is coming to Slovakia with a delay. Across Europe, 19 gigawatts of wind power were built last year, and total capacity grew by almost 10 percent. In Slovakia, we still have only two small sources and nothing new has been built for 19 years. You can find a total of five turbines in the village of Cerová near Senica and on Ostrom vrch near Myjava.

The main problem is that until 2021, almost no major renewable sources, including wind, could be connected to the grid. “The second reason is that we have no history with wind power plants in Slovakia,” says Peter Hegeduš, manager of Eurowind Energy.

Why wind electricity is the cheapest

Electricity from the wind can be produced much cheaper than it is sold on the stock market today. Already in 2021, the production costs were recalculated to the expected production of 55 euros per megawatt hour,

