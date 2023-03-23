Couple Mohammed Drihem

Wednesday, March 22; the Minister for Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Jobs and Skills; Younes Sekkouri and the Wali of the Marrakech-Safi Region, Governor of the Prefecture of Marrakech; Karim Kassi-Lahlou presided over the official launching ceremony of the Support Centers for Entrepreneurship and Local Economic Development (CAEDEL) in the Marrakech-Safi Region; in the presence of the President of the Regional Council of Marrakech-Safi and the Governors of the provinces of the region,

Registered within the framework of the Project “Supporting the Economic Integration of Young People”, the 08 centers spread over the seven provinces and the prefecture of Marrakech, thus opened their doors to the public on March 22, 2023 with the primary mission: promotion of entrepreneurial initiative among young people in the Region while facilitating the act of entrepreneurship.

It should be recalled that the Project “Supporting the Economic Integration of Young People” in which the CAEDELs are part, is carried out by the Moroccan Government in partnership with the World Bank. It is launched; as a pilot project; at the level of the Marrakech-Safi Region with the aim of supporting young people towards better inclusion in the professional world, whether by improving their employability or by supporting entrepreneurship.

The innovative approach proposed by the Program as a whole, as set by its initiators, is in line with the High Royal Vision aimed at developing an integrated policy dedicated to young people and within the framework of the implementation of the New Development Model, presented before His Majesty King Mohammed VI may God Glorify Him, making it a strategic choice to promote the inclusion and development of young people by increasing opportunities and ways of participation.

Set up by the Regional Investment Center (CRI) of Marrakech-Safi, the Support Centers for Entrepreneurship and Local Economic Development (CAEDELs) aim to raise awareness and support more than fifteen thousand (15,000 ) young people for a period of three years towards business creation, 20% of whom are women. The target population of the program, aged between 18 and 34, constitutes more than 30% of the population of the Region.

To do this, five complementary service offers have been designed and thought out according to the needs of young people, they range from reception to information and awareness-raising, including the Bidaya offer intended for young project leaders or that of Takwiya for established entrepreneurs.

Through these five service offerings, young people will be welcomed by facilitators and entrepreneurship coaches, will benefit from training workshops, exchange circles to gain experience from their peers, specific management advice sessions, and advanced sessions dedicated to production and distribution issues.

These different phases; we specify; will begin at the start with an entrepreneurial diagnosis to assess the business capacities of the young project leader and will continue with tailor-made support according to the profile and needs of the young beneficiary.

Also, it should be noted that the CAEDELs, which aim to maximize the chances of success of VSMEs, also aim to study 16 value chains with high potential for value creation. The center facilitators will then be able to direct the young beneficiaries of the program towards targeted entrepreneurship opportunities and offering good medium-term development prospects, submit to these latest figures, data and technical support in order to maximize their chances of success in their adventure. entrepreneurial.

The CAEDELs will notably aim to animate and energize the ecosystem and the regional entrepreneurial environment, with the organization of dedicated events and the federation of the efforts of all the stakeholders of the Region.