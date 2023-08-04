young adventurers discover the sea in Santa Marta

With the excitement and hope of living an unforgettable adventure, the youngsters of the Yopal Amphibian Swimming Club set out on a trip to Santa Marta with a dream in mind: to discover the sea and sail on a real boat.

Coming from different parts of Colombia, this group of children and young people with cognitive difficulties embarked on a unique experience that allowed them to change the colors of the plain to blue and the sea breeze in the “Pearl of America”.

The General Maritime Directorate, through its Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta, received this special group of young adventurers with enthusiasm and warmth. Cultural activities welcomed visitors, but the real excitement began when they boarded the ARC “Isla del Morro”the afloat unit of the Port Captaincy, for an unforgettable tour of the internal Bay of Santa Marta.

For these young people, this experience was much more than just a boat trip. Their teachers highlighted that this type of experience stimulates their mind, encourages curiosity and learning, in addition to improving their social skills and interaction with their peers, which is essential to establish friendships and meaningful connections.

During his meeting with the Commander of the Frigate Cesar Humberto Grisales LopezCaptain of the Port of Santa Marta, the youngsters learned about the wealth and maritime potential of Colombia. Emphasis was placed on the importance of caring for and protecting marine and coastal ecosystems, home to abundant flora and fauna. A key lesson they took with them was never to dump solid or liquid waste into the oceans, as this can disrupt the marine ecosystem and jeopardize the survival of many species, some of which are already endangered.

The General Maritime Directorate and its units in different parts of the country are committed to opening their doors to educational entities interested in learning about Colombia’s maritime identity. Through its control, security and investigation capabilities on the Caribbean and Pacific coastseeks to raise awareness and promote the care of our valuable marine ecosystems.

The experience lived by these young adventurers is an inspiring example of how the sea can be a source of learning and enrichment for everyone, regardless of our circumstances.

