It’s a sporting Christmas, with a new occasion wanted by the administration. Nine awards to the sporting value of individual athletes and teams which are carrying the name of Feltre with honor in national and international competitions were delivered yesterday in the hall of the ice rink. The ceremony brought together the young people, their families, club leaders and representatives of sports federations. The winners were also given the Totem card for free entry to museum sites.

“We are particularly proud to have so many young people involved in sport,” says the mayor Viviana Fusaro. «We are rich in sports clubs and the credit goes to the managers and technicians, who work so hard, often voluntarily and this is an added value. Feltre has the characteristic of having a strong synergy between all the associations and this gives more strength to the territory». The councilor for sport Maurizio Zatta he then underlines the role of parents, «with the sacrifices they make to allow their children to play sports. Time, money, passion, dedication and perseverance». They are boys and girls who raise the value of sport and of felthood.

Three footballers. Sheriff Kassama he started with San Vittore as a defender, continuing with Feltrese, which later became Union Feltre. Signed by Monza, he plays for the Primavera side but was also called up to the first team for the Coppa Italia match against Udinese.

The administration also rewarded Frederick Tavernaro, who after starting with Feltrese, moved to Milan in 2021. He currently plays in the Under 18 squad and has also been called up to Milanello more than once. It’s still: John Bolzon he started as a forward for the Feltrese team, before becoming a goalkeeper in 2016 with the new club Union Feltre. Now he defends goal against Perugia in the Under 17 national championship. He has already participated in some training sessions for the first team in Serie B.

From the green grass to the track from motorcycling, Denise Dal Zotto from the minibikes of her 11 years she has grown up to enter the Affinity Sports Academy based in Great Britain in 2022, not yet eighteen, to compete in British Junior Supersport.

Staying in the saddle, Axel Bassani he is among the protagonists of the Superbike world championship, where he has just conquered the Independent World title with the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Motocorsa team.

Always on two wheels, but cycling from mountain bike, Giorgia Marchet first she competed with the Pedale Feltrino, then she moved to the Treviso area and in the recently concluded season she won the silver medal at the European Championships in the short track and in the relay.

From the ice comes Olivia De Bortoli, who started from the Feltre hockey club and now plays in Bolzano with the girls of Serie A, but also in the under 15 men’s team of Pergine. In the last period she has been called up three times in the Italian women’s under 18 national team.

The last important sporting result in chronological order is that of Feltre gymnasticswho in December brought home from Rimini the title of Italian champion of the Winter club tournament in the LD category. Title conquered by the six gymnasts Margherita Cremonese, Ginevra Palumbo, Milena Coppa, Mia Lockie, Sofia Brandstetter, Anna Raschi.