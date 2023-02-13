Home News Young Barayuno disappeared in Neiva




The search for José Joaquín Amaya, a young man who came to the capital Opita from the municipality of Baraya, in order to find options to continue his studies, has become distressing.

According to his brother Bernardo Ladino, the last time they were aware of his location was yesterday, around 10:00 in the morning, when he arrived at the Alberto Galindo neighborhood.

Since then they have not been able to communicate with him. That is why they ask Neivanos and the community in general to provide information on his whereabouts.

Those who have knowledge of its location or have seen it, can contact the cell phones 3204866253 – 3157474046.

