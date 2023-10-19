Young Cuban Imprisoned in the US for False Humanitarian Parole Released after Two Months

Young Cuban Woman Released after Months in US Immigration Detention Center

Naya Cruz Fonseca, a 20-year-old Cuban, has finally been released after spending over two months in detention for illegally entering the United States with false humanitarian parole. Cruz Fonseca described her experience during this period as horrifying.

The ordeal began in August when Cruz Fonseca was detained at Tampa airport, accused of committing fraud. According to her boyfriend, who resides in the United States, he had hired an online lawyer to assist with her immigration process. However, it turned out to be a scam.

“The lawyer claimed to handle everything, asked for my information, and promised to expedite the immigration process,” Cruz Fonseca’s boyfriend told the press.

He also mentioned that he received two emails. The first indicated that the sponsor had been approved, while the second provided the supposed travel authorization. However, upon arriving at the airport, Cruz Fonseca was arrested, handcuffed, and shackled after the immigration officer realized the fraud.

Cruz Fonseca, a medical student from Las Tunas, spent two and a half months in the immigration detention center, describing it as a tough process. She further expressed that many others in her situation were being sent back to Cuba, but she was given a chance.

“At the airport, they asked if I was afraid to return to my country. Of course, I said yes, and here I am,” Cruz Fonseca stated.

The young woman managed to avoid deportation by claiming fear of returning to Cuba and requesting political asylum. However, she had to undergo an interview to prove the existence of “credible fear.” Thankfully, her lawyer, Ismael Labrador, expressed confidence in winning the case, which ultimately happened.

Cruz Fonseca’s release serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals seeking asylum and the potential dangers of fraudulent immigration services. It is essential for migrants to exercise caution and seek legitimate legal representation to navigate the complex immigration process successfully.