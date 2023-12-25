Young Cubans face danger to capture a shark

A Group of Young Cubans Capture Live Shark in Risky Maneuver

A group of young Cubans has captured a live shark in a risky and daring maneuver, as seen in a video circulating on social networks. The footage shows the young people engaged in a tough battle to get the huge shark onto their boat, requiring a great effort to move it without being injured.

In the video, one person can be heard saying, “Look, gentleman, this skinny guy is crazy, hugging the shark there,” as the young man struggles to prevent the shark from breaking free from the place where it is trapped. The action, described as extremely risky due to the carnivorous nature of these aquatic animals, was carried out by a thin young man who repeatedly tried to hug the shark without success.

While the details of the capture and the location where it occurred have not been specified, it is evident that it was no easy task. The species of the captured shark was not revealed either.

The video has since garnered attention online, with Internet users expressing amazement at the unusual event. This capture comes after recent reports of Cuban fishermen capturing a huge tiger shark in the waters of Santa Cruz del Norte province of Mayabeque, and another huge specimen of a blue shark near the Malecón in Havana.

However, it is important to note that shark attacks are often fatal, and very few people survive to tell their story. Human contact with these species should be avoided, not only for personal safety but also to prevent damage to the environment.

The actions of the young Cubans in capturing the live shark may have been risky and daring, but it also highlights the importance of maintaining a safe distance from these powerful and dangerous creatures.

