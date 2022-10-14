Listen to the audio version of the article

Politics needs to return to speaking “with a language of truth”. With «real answers to real problems, not with easy and seductive promises. And the answer can only be one: work! ». This is what the Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria are asking with the report of the president Riccardo Di Stefano at the conference in Capri. The appeal is that the reform season opened with the PNRR continues without hesitation. «For those who have not chosen. For those who have no more hope. For those who do not believe it is possible to redeem themselves thanks to work. Our businesses will do their part. They are and will continue to be creators of well-being, points of reference in the territories, places of growth for those who work there. As long as we make it, and even beyond, we will continue to fight not to lower the shutter. This is our commitment. But we must hurry: the energies of citizens and businesses are running out ».

“Millions without answers to basic needs”

After the election, there are “numbers that we cannot and must not ignore” for Young Entrepreneurs. Eleven “the years that have passed since the last time our country had a government that was the expression of a clear political majority that came out of the polls. Over a decade in which four technical governments were born to overcome moments of crisis to which politics could not give answers; 16: the millions of people who did not vote. If they were a party, they would have obtained 36% and would be the first Italian party. Those who have decided not to decide what to do with the future of this nation; 63: the percentage of our fellow citizens who, in a district like Scampia, in that South that has touched peaks of abstention of 50%, voted en masse to keep the citizenship income ». As president Riccardo Di Stefano points out, “they did so because they are convinced that without subsidy, there is no future for them. There are millions of Italians who do not find answers to the basic needs of existence ».

“Industry cannot die for parties”

“The Italian industry cannot die for the parties,” warn the young people of Confindustria. «Work, skills and innovation are the primary tools for building the future. It is on this that we must ask those who, pro tempore, will have the honor of leading this great nation, to account ”, reports the president Riccardo Di Stefano from the conference in Capri. “Without discounts” we will see “whether we have experienced a season of good governance or a new, harsh winter”. “A shared responsibility is needed, from which no one can feel exempt: majority, opposition, world of production and work, civil society. We will raise our voice in the face of initiatives against industry and work ».

The opening greeting of the proceedings

“Agenda Draghi is now Agenda Italia”

«If someone has called it Agenda Draghi, we call it“ Agenda Italia ”. A method and a substance of governance oriented towards seriousness, concreteness and responsibility, which must not be set aside ”, ask the Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria with the report by President Riccardo Di Stefano. Hoping for “a stable majority capable of responding to the emergencies gripping Italy and keeping the country united”. The new government is asked for “authority, competence, responsibility” to face the energy shock, and for “the task of contributing to building a stronger country”.

“It will take lion courage for this winter”

«We are preparing to face the winter. And this time it will take lion courage to overcome it ». The Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria retrace the challenges of a difficult economic scenario, from the war in Ukraine to inflation with the shock of energy prices, and from the traditional conference in Capri warn: from gas to food, inflation weighs on “goods so demand is difficult to compress without triggering a recession and without causing entire industrial chains to go up in the air ». «Let’s remember that gas is the energy source used by the champion sectors of the circular economy», Riccardo Di Stefano, the president of the Youth of Confindustria, points out in his speech: let’s remember «that entire districts risk being thrown out of the market. Varese, Parma, Turin, Sassuolo, Frosinone, Gragnano could be erased from the industrial geography of our country ».