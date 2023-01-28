Resources in the order of $400 million pesos, delivered by the Government of Boyacá to support 32 young entrepreneurs from the province of La Libertad, beneficiaries of the closed call for an Advance Emprender Fund between the SENA and the Government.

Segundo Albeiro Chaparro, Secretary of Agriculture, indicated that this was an articulated work, which was given thanks to the will of Governor Ramiro Barragán to support the productive and agricultural sector of the region, which has contributed so much not only to Boyacá but to the country .

For this purpose, a common pool was made with a total of $1,600 million pesos, which were distributed as follows: the SENA, which contributed $800 million pesos, the Government of Boyacá, which contributed $400 million, and the municipalities of Pisba. , Paya, Pajarito and Labranzagrande with contributions of $100 million each.

Paola Peña, Mayor of Labranzagrande, expressed that it is a great satisfaction to be able to complete this important stage, in which entrepreneurs benefited for the creation of companies and job creation in the region.

In turn, Ramón Anselmo Vargas, Director of the Boyacá Regional Seine, expressed that it is a joy to be able to make the symbolic delivery of Seed Capital to these young people from the four municipalities of La Libertad, because this guarantees employment and the flow of the economy of the region.

Mónica Estupíñán, entrepreneur of the Café Libertador project, expressed that she applied to the Emprender Fund, with the aim of obtaining resources to buy machinery for coffee processing, and thus be able to start the process of threshing, roasting, grinding, packaging and marketing of the product. .

Among the benefited projects are coffee, beekeeping, cattle, poultry, tourism, restaurants, cheese, among others. In addition, it should be noted that these ventures will generate 102 direct jobs that will boost the economy of the province.

Source: Government of Boyacá

