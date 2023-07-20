Young Europeans and the web, a close and daily relationship – Cover news

In 2022, 96% of young people aged between 16 and 29 in the European Union said they used the Internet on a daily basis, compared to 84% of the adult population. Daily internet use among young people was over 94% in all EU countries. The lowest percentages were recorded in Italy and Bulgaria, both at 94%, while the highest were achieved in Ireland at 100% and in seven EU countries at 99% or 100%: Malta, Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovenia and Latvia.

In Northern Europe over and under “navigate” in the same way

While young people reported high daily Internet use across all countries, there was greater variation among adult users. On average, the difference between the percentage of young people and adults using the internet on a daily basis in the EU was 12%. In the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg, this difference did not exceed 7%.

Some EU countries reported high daily internet use among young people, but with a significantly greater difference than adults: Croatia and Greece (both with a difference of 21%), Portugal and Bulgaria (both with a difference of 19 %), Poland and Romania (both with a difference of 18%).

Kids use the internet for social media

Most young people use the internet, but what were some of the top uses in 2022 and how have they changed over time? According to data, in 2022, 84% of young people used the Internet to participate in social networks. Of the activities listed, this has been the preferred internet use of young people since 2014, with data varying slightly but remaining at high levels. Other top uses were reading news online (68%) and banking online (64%).

Home banking, information and online courses

Internet use for banking has been steadily increasing since 2014 (45% of young people), while online news reading peaked in 2020 (73%) and subsequently lost momentum, declining by 5% compared to the previous year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses have seen a significant increase, especially when it comes to internet usage for online courses. This usage dropped from 13% in 2019 to 35% in 2021. However, in 2022, the percentage dropped to 28%, although it remains much higher than in 2019. In 2022, only 23% of young people used the internet for participate in civic or political initiatives, an activity that has seen a slight increase since 2015.

