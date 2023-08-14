Young farmer on the forage harvester: chop first, then clean

There is a lot of technology in modern forage harvesters. After the harvest, the machine still has to be serviced and cleaned. The John Deere chopper can independently sharpen the knives in the chopping drum so that the next time chopping is done, the crop quality is right. The size of the machine becomes clear when the young farmer Amelie shows the cutterhead: “The cutters pass close to the shearbar.” There are a total of 56 cutters that can be installed on the drum to cut the chopped material into small pieces. Amelie cleans the chopper with compressed air to keep wear and tear on the machine as low as possible. The most important thing is the cooler, says Amelie. Otherwise the forage harvester will get too hot during long working days.

