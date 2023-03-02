Innovation is rarely a coincidence, but the result of peasant shrewdness, craftsmanship and the plowing of new paths. This is shown by the six families or farm transferees who were voted among the most innovative minds by exactly 33,874 survey participants in the Chamber of Agriculture’s “Vifzack” award. According to Chamber Vice President Maria Pein, it is striking: “How often impulses for new things come from women and career changers.”

On Thursday evening, the winners were chosen at a big innovation celebration. And they are:

1st place: Lots and lots of colorful eggs – without any coloring

Eating brightly colored eggs at Easter – anyone can do that. At Andrea Pauli at Frötscher Hof in St. Marein near Graz, however, the hens naturally lay eggs with shells that cover the entire color palette from mint green to blue to pink. The 34-year-old has converted her parents’ dairy farm to keeping rare breeds of sheep and poultry and is increasingly focusing on processing and direct marketing in the farm shop. “Hopefully it will soon be possible to switch to full-time work.” The latest craze in the chicken coop? Andrea Pauli sends fertilized eggs by post, which the customers can then hatch at home and thus keep even rare chicken breeds.

Andrea Pauli gives wings to her plans © LK

2nd place: Big cattle, big plans, big reach

A hobby became a thoroughbred full-time job: Nino Sifkovits (26) breeds and refines the largest breed of cattle in the world (Chianina) in Dobl. As a member of the Ochsenknecht actor clan, he also ensures that new social classes learn “that farming is cool”, as he says. About the reality TV series “Die Ochsenknechts”. With his wife Cheyenne, he reaches 1.5 million people a month with photos and videos on Instagram. The Chianina meat (but also from rare breeds of pigs and sheep) is sold at high prices directly and to top gastronomy. “First I looked for marketing channels and then adjusted the production size, unfortunately many do it the other way around.”

Edamame: Superfood from Eastern Styria

What is sold today as superfood often has a long journey behind it. Denise and Matthias Janisch came across edamame on their vegetable farm in Kroisbach while looking for niches. “This is a type of vegetable and soy that is much easier to prepare than soy,” says Denise, who, as a career changer (she works in the care sector), has now completed her agricultural skilled worker training. Last year they grew edamame on 10,000 square meters, bought special harvesting machines and marketed it to top restaurants. “We’re small and mighty, but we want to grow.”

Janisch family © LK

Fourth to sixth place:

Holidays on the farm for school classes

At the “Höllerhof” from Andrea and Wolfgang Kogler 40 dairy cows live, as well as many young cattle – and recently also up to 30 schoolchildren. At least for a week or a few days. “We used to go to Vienna for a school country week and now it’s the other way around for us,” says the seminar farmer, who has expanded the farm with her husband into an adventure and school farm. The school children can help with the milking, bake bread and harvest potatoes. “The children are our consumers of tomorrow. With us, they get an insight that their daily food is not a matter of course,” says Andrea Kogler.

Andrea and Wolfgang Kogler © (c) Alexander Danner

Pelletized wool as an eco-fertilizer

With their highland cattle, called “Zetz-Zottel”, have Doris and Helmut Schrock from Anger made a name for itself a long time ago. Now they want to put the second mainstay of their organic farm, sheep farming, on an even broader footing. They press the previously little noticed sheep’s wool into pellets, which can then be used as organic fertilizer for balcony and garden plants. “It took us a long time to get the pellets right, but not only do they have a lot of nutrients, they also absorb a lot of water, which they slowly release again.” The pellets are now listed in regional warehouses and farm shops.

Organic fruit and beer in one

Actually is Stefan Kirchengast (see large picture) Yes, organic fruit grower in Schützing in south-eastern Styria. But in this culinary (chocolate) melting pot between well-known manufacturers such as Zotter or Gölles, the 29-year-old came to brewing beer three years ago “by a happy coincidence”, as he says himself. He now has eight varieties on offer under the “Terra Cervisiae” umbrella brand, in which Kirchengast also incorporates the other mainstays of the farm – from their own honey to elderflowers and black currants. With a new, larger brewery, which is being built in an old barn, and the conversion to organic beer, the farm owner is now taking the next steps.