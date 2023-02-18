Icetex has become one of the main alternatives for young people who want to continue their higher education studies in one of the private institutions found in the national territory. However, after the benefits of reducing interest rates were announced, users say that this did not happen, since in fact their fees grew considerably in the last bills.

The case was made known by Semana, several young people expressed their concern about the increase in their quotas. One of them is the case of a young man who, although he had been paying a fee of $1,052,000 pesos in 2022, increased to $1,472,117 pesos in 2023.

After reviewing the document, it was detected that only $269,000 is directed to capital, but more than one million pesos is focused on interest coverage, so the payment time will be extended. In short, a fact that does not benefit debtors.

The situation is strange to debtors after at the beginning of 2023 the entity spoke about the reduction of interest to different categories of users, but this has not been seen by those who must make their respective payment month by month. In addition, they indicate that they fear for the value that they would end up paying to the entity.

He announced that generated great expectations among debtors

The announcement was made known by Mauricio Toro, President of Icetex, and Alejandro Gaviria, Minister of Education, through a statement in which they assured that this would have been possible after more than $350,000 million pesos were approved by the Ministry. of the Treasury, which would be destined for the concept of inactive accounts to Icetex.

The economic dynamics that the country is going through are one of the main keys for which the support plan would be launched. Thus they ensured that:

“We have anticipated the situation that could be generated in the current credits of the students, for this reason this measure was taken since the approval of the General Budget of the Nation, so that inactive accounts with balances go to ICETEX and allow a change of conception and achieve the largest decrease in the history of interest rates.

In this sense, the rates that would be between the CPI +7 points and the CPI +12 points, from January 2023 and throughout the year would have a reduction of the CPI +2 points, particularly for those who until December 31, 2022 they were up to date with respect to the payment of the credit. However, they will be reduced to the CPI +3 points for those who register a default status.

According to the information, there would be about 130,115 people who could access the benefit and who are in the repayment period this year. They even assured that, if the measure had not been implemented, educational credit would have the same trend as consumer credit, where interest rates could reach up to 28.84%.

Colombians could study without interest rate and with maintenance support

An economic relief was announced by Icetex at the end of 2022 and began operating in 2023. It is an economic relief that is aimed at students accessing higher education programs for the first time and who will be able to count on an interest rate subsidized, in addition to support support.

In addition to this, the president of the entity mentioned that:

“… there will be a total of 11,000 beneficiaries who, in addition to these subsidies, will have the opportunity to forgive 25% of their credit if they graduate from their academic programs, as established by the financing lines to which they applied.”

The call, which will run until March 31, 2023, will allow young people to access university education through prioritization sectors. Thus, the entity will organize the provision of subsidies based on the level of vulnerability and the Sisbén score, which must not exceed level C7.

They will also consider whether they are young people who belong to a population protected by the constitution, among them: indigenous groups, people with disabilities, reintegrated or victims of the conflict.

The plan, which has already been launched, has registered that of the beneficiaries with subsidies, 59% of them belong to the population with Sisbén, 26% are victims, 14% belong to indigenous groups and finally, 1% correspond to disabled population.

