Young Jorscean Maestre passed away in Santa Marta

In an unfortunate event that occurred on December 8 on the Caribbean trunk, the young man from the Gaira neighborhood was seriously injured in a traffic accident.

Despite medical efforts and a brave fight for several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Bahía clinic, his life was cut short.

Jorscean was a young man much loved for his ability to make friends. His sudden departure has generated a wave of grief and shock among family and friends.

They describe Jorscean as someone who radiated joyon social networks they have shared the sadness that his departure leaves, leaving a deep void in the Gaira community.

