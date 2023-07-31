Young man accused of murder flees from the Center for Adolescent Offenders in Ambato – Diario La Hora

PLACE. From one of the walls, the implicated man who is now a fugitive from justice was seen coming down. (photo to graph)

Roberto Ch. 20-year-old escaped from the Center for Adolescent Offenders (CAI) in Ambato. The young man, since he was a minor, was purging a conviction for the crime of murder.

As a result of the leak, two of the inspectors were apprehended. The fact was learned on the afternoon of Saturday, July 29, 2023.

GIVEN

Article 274 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP) defines and penalizes the crime of tax evasion. The sanction will be a custodial sentence of one to three years.

Events

To ECU 911, a person who preferred not to be identified, alerted about the escape of one of the inmates, Well, he said that a subject was going down one of the walls of the place.

The evader was described as a man dressed in a black chompa and sky trousers, the same one who would then have taken an unknown direction.

Los police uniforms they were alerted. When they consulted the inspectors, the news was confirmed by them, assuring that the offender was no longer nowhere in the CAI.

Procedure

It was then that all the protocols were activated to start the search and location of the evader. staff of the Order Maintenance Unit (UMO), Preventive service and personnel police intelligence, They were in charge of the diligence.

Patrols, control operations and more were carried out to try to find him, but they did not find his whereabouts.

Within the investigations of the case and as established by law, the inspectors and educators who were on duty at the time of the evasion were summoned and immediately deprived of their liberty.

The Transitory Assurance Unit of the Community Surveillance Unit (UVC) were transferred the apprehended. Subsequently, they were placed under the orders of a Judge of Criminal Guarantees, to be prosecuted for the crime of evasion.

Meanwhile, until the closure of this coverage, the Police continued to develop the necessary procedures to find the location of the fugitive and return him not only to serve his pending sentence, but also to face this new criminal charge against him. (MAG)

