In the early hours of this Thursday, February 23, an act of intolerance occurred that caused panic among the inhabitants of Bogotá. A young man was brutally beaten and killed by individuals who were on a shuffleboard court, who assaulted him for asking them to turn down the music volume.

The events occurred in the Chircales neighborhood, in the town of Rafael Uribe Uribe. According to the testimonies given to the local media, the perpetrators were conversing in a shuffleboard court in the area and, due to excessive noise, they were interrupting the tranquility of the neighbors.

Given this, a young man who lived next to the establishment went to ask them to turn down the volume of the music, which sparked a strong discussion and even He broke the glass of the car and attacked one of the people who was in the shuffleboard game with a knife.

Subsequently, the injured man left the place to call 10 other companions, who severely beat the young man and took his life. The attack was used with fists, sticks and yews.

The victim’s parents immediately went downstairs to defend their son, but the mother would have tripped on the stairs and also died. For his part, the parent tried to confront the aggressors, but He ended up seriously injured and is now in a hospital trying to recover from the blows.

At the moment, the authorities are carrying out the respective investigations against those involved, although, according to the testimonies, only three attackers were arrested, taking into account that the attack was perpetrated by more than 10 individuals.

What is known about the Emberá boy who was beaten by the Police?

In the morning hours of last Tuesday, February 21, an act of violence occurred that caused outrage among the people of Bogotá. an Embera childabout 7 years old, He was beaten by the Bogota Metropolitan Police when he tried to evade a toll gate at a TransMilenio station.

The events occurred on Caracas avenue with 19th street and, according to the record of the security cameras of the place, the uniformed hit the minor with his bolillo at the moment he passed under the turnstile.

The complaint was known by Maris Violet Medina Quiscue of the Nasa people, defender of human rights of indigenous people in Colombia, who assured that the child was in the company of his uncle and they were going to a kindergarten to solve a problem with the child’s feeding.

“Abominable! That in Bogotá de Claudia López there are no guarantees. A minor under 6 (six) years of age is violated by a Bogotá Police patrolman. Aporophobia, discrimination is on another level,” the publication of the complaint reads. .