Young man died from a bullet attack in Valledupar

After fighting for his life for a day in a care center, Víctor Manuel Marrugo Geney, 19, died from a firearm attack he suffered in a house in the San Jorge neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

According to the authorities, the murderer was a subject who approached Víctor Marrugo to shoot him when he was conversing in a building located on 20D street with 6B race in the sector. However, other versions of the community indicate that the murderers were two subjects who escaped on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Víctor Manuel Marrugo was rescued by the community and transferred to Santa Isabel in the city. In that care center he died from a gunshot wound that he suffered in the head due to the events that took place on May 15.

The investigation of the crime was carried out by the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, who were in charge of transferring the corpse to the Legal Medicine headquarters of the city.

With this case, there have been 49 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in Valledupar.