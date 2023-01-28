Home News Young man died gored by a bull in Corralejas de Bosconia
News

Young man died gored by a bull in Corralejas de Bosconia

by admin

On Friday afternoon, Neiver Romo, a native of Fundación, died after being gored by a bull in the corralejas of the municipality of Bosconia, Cesar.

The young man was a muleteer fighting the animal on the third day of corraleja, but the enraged bull managed to wound him on the side of the abdominal region.

The aggression was recorded in a video of one of the stage attendees. This shows how the young man managed to enter through the public railing to be helped.

However, after being transferred on a stretcher by members of the Civil Defense to a care center, he died due to the seriousness of the injury.

The corraleja is carried out in the municipality within the framework of its patron saint festivities San Juan Bosco.

See also  He injured his arm while cutting a tree with a chainsaw: hospitalized

You may also like

Couple was killed with a firearm in a...

Public universities commit to generating 60,000 new places...

South American Sub-20: Colombia qualifies with victory against...

Spring Festival travel return concentrated on January 26...

Postpartum depression, what you did not know

Beijing received 7.128 million tourists during the Spring...

1-0. A goal from Juanda Fuentes classifies Colombia...

They seek to restore 1.5 million hectares of...

Cold air affects most parts of southern China...

Colombia to the final phase of the Sub-20:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy