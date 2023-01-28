On Friday afternoon, Neiver Romo, a native of Fundación, died after being gored by a bull in the corralejas of the municipality of Bosconia, Cesar.

The young man was a muleteer fighting the animal on the third day of corraleja, but the enraged bull managed to wound him on the side of the abdominal region.

The aggression was recorded in a video of one of the stage attendees. This shows how the young man managed to enter through the public railing to be helped.

However, after being transferred on a stretcher by members of the Civil Defense to a care center, he died due to the seriousness of the injury.

The corraleja is carried out in the municipality within the framework of its patron saint festivities San Juan Bosco.