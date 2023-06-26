Young man died in an accident in Valledupar

Manuel Maduro, 18, died after colliding his motorcycle with a truck on a road in the south of Valledupar.

According to the first versions, the traffic accident occurred near Ricky’s restaurant on Sunday morning.

At the time, the young man was seriously injured and was transferred by the community to a clinic in the city, where shortly after they reported his death from polytrauma.

The young man, a native of Venezuela, lived in the La Nevada neighborhood, northwest of the city, where he worked in a store.

In the sector he was known for having a twin brother, which is why Manuel was known as ‘El Mello’.

