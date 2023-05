A 17-year-old boy lost his life during the last hours of this Monday in Lake Coatepeque, as reported by police sources. Lifeguards from Cruz Verde Salvadoreña arrived at the scene to give first aid to the young man; however, he no longer showed vital signs. Family members also came to the scene. […]

The post Young man drowns in Lake Coatepeque appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook