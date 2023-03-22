Home News Young man from Aguazul lost his life in a traffic accident
Young man from Aguazul lost his life in a traffic accident

Young man from Aguazul lost his life in a traffic accident

A young man from Aguazul lost his life over the weekend in a traffic accident on the Aguazul – Yopal road.

The victim of this accident was identified as José Farfán, who allegedly lost control of the motorcycle on which he was riding and collided head-on against a concrete fence.

Although people passing by tried to help him, the force of the impact led to his death.

Authorities are investigating the causes that would have caused the accident, including an alleged speeding and lack of driving skills.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

