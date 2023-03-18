A 26-year-old man, identified as Bryan Antonio Ipia Largo, was murdered yesterday in the Obrero neighborhood in southern Neiva.

Bryan, known as “Camila” among his friends, was a native of Planadas, Tolima, and was a stylist by profession.

According to the preliminary information known, the crime occurred in the middle of an argument with a minor, who ended up stabbing him deadly in the back with a knife. The young aggressor would be fully identified.

The authorities have indicated that they are working to clarify the motives behind the crime and that they are collecting evidence and investigating the motives for the crime.

On social networks, many people have expressed messages of condolences to family members and remember “Camila” as a very happy person.