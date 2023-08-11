Young man injured in nighttime altercation

The residents of the area were surprised by a series of detonations that disturbed the tranquility of the alternate route to the port, generating immediate consternation.

The victim, identified as Greinson de Jesús Fontalvo Díaz, suffered injuries to one of his extremities as a result of the violent incident. Greinson was quickly transferred to the emergency unit of the Los Nogales clinic, where he received emergency medical attention. Subsequently, was referred to the Julio Mendez Barreneche hospital, where he is currently in the recovery process and awaiting X-rays to assess the extent of his injuries.

Fortunately, the victim’s condition is reported to be out of danger, providing a ray of hope in the midst of this alarming situation. According to sources close to the investigation, Greinson Fontalvo spoke with the authorities and revealed that at the time of the attack he was heading towards his place of residence accompanied by his partner, when he was hit by shots.

According to the first investigations, the incident would be linked to a previous fight that would have escalated to this tragic outcome.

