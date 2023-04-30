Young man intoxicated classmates with marijuana brownies

Young Argentinean intoxicated his classmates by sharing marijuana brownies.

The young woman did not tell her classmates that the brownies contained marijuana until after they had eaten them. Several students became intoxicated during an event and had to be taken to the hospital. The event was organized by a 13-year-old Argentine student who wanted to share the experience of eating marijuana brownies with her classmates.

“We want to inform you that we acted in accordance with the protocol designed for these situations, that the students are in good health, in their homes and their families were notified immediately,” the Seven Hundred and Seventeen Agro Technical Institute detailed in a statement.

Intoxicated high school students attend the municipality of Cerro Radal in Argentina and are in their second year of studies. In fact, after taking the substance they began to feel dizzy, and responsible teachers had to call the emergency system to transfer the minors.

“They called me from the school to go pick her up before normal hours, but when I got there they told me she was in the hospital. When I got there, I found my daughter in crisis, drugged and very scared. And she told me that one of her companions had brought those crazy brownies, ”a mother of the family told the Rosario Tres chain.

The mother added that the young woman only revealed that the desserts contained marijuana when her classmates had already ingested it. In that educational institution, they indicated in a statement on April 24 that classes were suspended due to the presence of rodents in the establishment.