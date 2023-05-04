Young man killed in an accident in Valledupar was hanging out with friends

In the La Guajira neighborhood of Valledupar, the body of Víctor García Padilla, 26, who lost his life in a traffic accident while traveling on a motorcycle with two other people on Carrera 23, a ring road in front of the University, is veiled. of the Andean Area.

He along with two other friends were traveling on a motorcycle and the driver lost control of this vehicle until it ended up crashing into a pole.

Víctor took the worst part, he suffered injuries in different parts of his body that affected his organs. An ambulance helped him and transferred him to the High Complexity Clinic, where he died after surgery.

His relatives indicated that he had studied several semesters of environmental engineering at the Popular University of Cesar, he was currently unemployed, but his last jobs were as a bartender in restaurants in this capital, he had acquired skills and knowledge in preparing frozen drinks and wanted to start his own business .

