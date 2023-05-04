Home » Young man killed in an accident in Valledupar was hanging out with friends
News

Young man killed in an accident in Valledupar was hanging out with friends

by admin
Young man killed in an accident in Valledupar was hanging out with friends

In the La Guajira neighborhood of Valledupar, the body of Víctor García Padilla, 26, who lost his life in a traffic accident while traveling on a motorcycle with two other people on Carrera 23, a ring road in front of the University, is veiled. of the Andean Area.

He along with two other friends were traveling on a motorcycle and the driver lost control of this vehicle until it ended up crashing into a pole.

Víctor took the worst part, he suffered injuries in different parts of his body that affected his organs. An ambulance helped him and transferred him to the High Complexity Clinic, where he died after surgery.

His relatives indicated that he had studied several semesters of environmental engineering at the Popular University of Cesar, he was currently unemployed, but his last jobs were as a bartender in restaurants in this capital, he had acquired skills and knowledge in preparing frozen drinks and wanted to start his own business .

See also  "Gomorrah", the ending explained (with spoiler)

You may also like

Portela: automating elections should not only be electronic...

Friends were shot outside a house – Diario...

Not enough staff: overtime in hospitals has increased...

Addressing the social determinants of hypertension in Quibdó

The selection results of the 29th “Hainan Youth...

Organizations for children demand that Mbururú not assume...

This is what you need to know about...

SHEAF ASSAULTS RANCH IN PASO BARRETO « cde...

“TUC holiday fun” in the second and third...

Projects with indigenous communities of Cauca are reactivated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy