Young man must answer for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his stepfather

The individual captured for the crime of domestic violence was identified as Pedro Rubén Álvarez, 22 years old, after a fight in the San Fernando neighborhood, south of the city.

While they were carrying out patrol work, police officers were informed of a fight at Carrera 5c No. 44-26 in the San Fernando neighborhood, where the accused had allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his stepfather.

Thus, the facts, Álvarez was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be prosecuted for the crime of intrafamily violence.

