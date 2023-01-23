Julián Yamid Buitrón Rojas was shot dead while riding a motorcycle.

In the midst of events that are being investigated, a 22-year-old young man was murdered in the district of Bruselas, jurisdiction of Pitalito, south of the department of Huila, on Sunday in the early hours of the morning.

The first versions indicate that the young man was on a motorcycle when he was the target of a bullet attack, being seriously injured.

Given the situation, Yamid Buitrón was taken to a care center, but died hours later due to the seriousness of his injuries.

At the moment, everything is part of the investigations that are being carried out in order to establish the motives for the crime.