Young man was murdered when he tried to rob a hotel in Timana

Young man was murdered when he tried to rob a hotel in Timana

The young man who died was identified as Jeferson Alvarado Artunduaga, apparently trying to break into a hotel in the municipality of Timana.

According to the authorities, the events occurred last Saturday night, when four armed youths arrived at the hotel located on the Timaná – Altamira road, there they threatened the guard, who reacted and shot the bandits.

They immediately fled the place, except for Alvarado Artunduaga, who was hit by bullets and collapsed at the hotel entrance.

Police uniforms arrived at the scene, who managed to find 2 revolvers and 1 pistol.

Likewise, the authorities are investigating whether the subjects who arrived badly injured by firearms at the Pitalito hospital were related to this case.

About the deceased it was known that he had been captured in 2022 for the crime of qualified theft, however, he was released. Likewise, last January he was again captured for this crime, and a judge granted him his freedom again.

