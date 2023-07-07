Home » Young man, who could not be heard from in Karabük, was found dead in his home – Current News
News

Young man, who could not be heard from in Karabük, was found dead in his home – Current News

by admin
Young man, who could not be heard from in Karabük, was found dead in his home – Current News

The incident took place in 100. Yıl District, 1002 Street. Adnan Almalı Relatives of the young man (27) who could not hear from him for two days came to the house. The door fourgand Citizens who opened it with the help of the help of the citizens found Almali lying motionless next to his bed. Upon notification of the situation, the police and 112 Emergency Service teams were dispatched to the scene. During the controls made by the medical teams, it was determined that Almalı died. Diabetic known to be Almalı’s The cause of death will be revealed after an autopsy. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Andrés Arauz – La Hora newspaper

You may also like

Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Focuses on Strengthening Party...

Edict 2nd. notice Bernain Martinez Lozano

Birkenstock, L Catterton studies the over 6 billion...

Incident between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanayama’s bodyguards...

Police Officer Injured and Man Killed in Shooting...

Lucas Gnecco will be remembered for his works...

Exoprimal, crossplay will have a major limitation on...

The ‘first’ truck from Russia reached Pakistan under...

“All Inclusive”, the first Colombian film to win...

Valditara: “I believe in an alliance between teachers,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy