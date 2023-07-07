Young man, who could not be heard from in Karabük, was found dead in his home – Current News

The incident took place in 100. Yıl District, 1002 Street. Adnan Almalı Relatives of the young man (27) who could not hear from him for two days came to the house. The door fourgand Citizens who opened it with the help of the help of the citizens found Almali lying motionless next to his bed. Upon notification of the situation, the police and 112 Emergency Service teams were dispatched to the scene. During the controls made by the medical teams, it was determined that Almalı died. Diabetic known to be Almalı’s The cause of death will be revealed after an autopsy. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

