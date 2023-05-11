Young man would have strangled his cousin and intended to bury her in a patio





Ambato.- The Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal proceeding against Kevin Joel P. P.for his alleged participation in the murder of his 13 year old cousin. The event occurred on the afternoon of May 9, 2023 in the Cristal neighborhood of Huachi Totoras.

In the hearing to classify flagrante delicto and formulate charges, a Judge of Criminal Guarantees accepted the elements of conviction presented by the prosecutor on duty and ordered pretrial detention for the defendant. In addition, he signaled the start of a thirty-day instruction.

Kevin Joel PP would have strangled the adolescent with his hands, until causing her death. After the crime was committed, he hid the body of the teenager in the bathroom. He took a shovel and went out to the patio of the housebegan to open a hole in the ground to bury the corpse.

However, the victim’s father arrived from carrying out paperwork and when he saw his nephew digging, he asked him the reason and the perpetrator had replied that he was looking for something. Then the man called his daughter several times without getting an answer. He entered the house and looked for her room by room. When he got to the bathroom he found her lifeless. While this was happening, Kevin Joel PP fled the scene.

Hours after the crime was perpetrated and through an uninterrupted pursuit, agents of the National Police arrested Kevin Joel PP, in the parish of Juan Benigno Vela, via Tisaleo.

The Prosecutor’s Office justified the initiation of the criminal process with elements of conviction, among which are the medical-legal autopsy performed on the victim, where a death by mechanical asphyxiation by strangulation; while the gynecological report concluded that there were no sexual assaults such as rape.

This is the second trial for murder that Kevin Joel PP faces. At the age of 17, he was sentenced to a 32-month socio-educational measure for the murder of his grandfather. Since November 1, 2019, he has been in the Center for Adolescent Offenders in Riobamba and was released on December 20, 2022.

legal information

The crime of murder is typified in article 140 of the Comprehensive Criminal Organic Codewhich states that the person who kills another will be sanctioned with a custodial sentence of 22 to 26 years.