Home » Young motorcycle taxi driver died when his vehicle collided with another motorcycle.
News

Young motorcycle taxi driver died when his vehicle collided with another motorcycle.

by admin
Young motorcycle taxi driver died when his vehicle collided with another motorcycle.

On the road that connects the municipality of La Plata with the town of Belén, a fatal event occurred yesterday around 5:30 in the morning near the Las Brisas bridge.

Eduar Chantre Guaca, a 22-year-old motorcycle taxi driver from La Plata, was identified as the fatality. The young man was riding a motorcycle when he collided head-on with another motorcycle, causing both riders to be thrown off their motorcycles, according to initial investigations.

It may interest you: Captured exhibitionist in Garzón, Huila

As a result of his collision with the ground and subsequent landing in a green zone, Chantre Guaca was seriously injured. His death occurred almost immediately on the spot due to the severity of his injuries. While the other person had serious injuries and was transferred to a care center.

In isolated incidents, the National Police notified that Diego Armando Gasca Iban, also known as “Muelas”, was shot in the head in the Garzón municipality.

Gasca Iban, a 27-year-old man, was approached by unknown persons who shot him once in the head without saying a word. When the shot was fired, the nearby residents were alerted, and when they went out to investigate, they discovered the young man lying in the middle of the street, seriously injured.

A few blocks from the scene, they informed the man’s family and transferred him to the emergency room of the San Vicente de Paul Departmental Hospital, where he later died. He arrives without vital signs, reported the doctors on duty, according to a source from the authorities.

The young man’s family informed the police that his relative had been attacked last Thursday but had escaped unharmed. The source said: “Relatives claimed that he was attacked on April 27. It did not cause any kind of injury.”

See also  Unemployment wave may hit the regime, Li Keqiang shouted 3 times in half a month | Xi Jinping | Epoch Times

Police theory of Gasca Iban’s crime suggests retaliation. “The murder appears to be the result of a vendetta, as well as micro-trafficking and theft issues.” Security agencies work to collect evidence to help identify and prosecute those guilty of the crime of aggravated homicide in order to capture and hold them accountable.

You may also like

Dollar opened this Tuesday above $4,700

The Yangtze River Delta Railway is expected to...

Program until 10 p.m. at the Shopping Night

El Salvador continues with positive results in security...

The new achievement of the Atlético Huila captain

Highlights Real Sociedad 2:0 Real Madrid

Trial against ex-mayor of Zacatecoluca, Salvador Hirezi, continues

Colombia opens a chapter to the European Film...

Insights into the nursing profession News.at

DOM presents road improvement program in San Miguel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy