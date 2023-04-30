Young motorcycle taxi driver died when his vehicle collided with another motorcycle.

On the road that connects the municipality of La Plata with the town of Belén, a fatal event occurred yesterday around 5:30 in the morning near the Las Brisas bridge.

Eduar Chantre Guaca, a 22-year-old motorcycle taxi driver from La Plata, was identified as the fatality. The young man was riding a motorcycle when he collided head-on with another motorcycle, causing both riders to be thrown off their motorcycles, according to initial investigations.

As a result of his collision with the ground and subsequent landing in a green zone, Chantre Guaca was seriously injured. His death occurred almost immediately on the spot due to the severity of his injuries. While the other person had serious injuries and was transferred to a care center.

In isolated incidents, the National Police notified that Diego Armando Gasca Iban, also known as “Muelas”, was shot in the head in the Garzón municipality.

Gasca Iban, a 27-year-old man, was approached by unknown persons who shot him once in the head without saying a word. When the shot was fired, the nearby residents were alerted, and when they went out to investigate, they discovered the young man lying in the middle of the street, seriously injured.

A few blocks from the scene, they informed the man’s family and transferred him to the emergency room of the San Vicente de Paul Departmental Hospital, where he later died. He arrives without vital signs, reported the doctors on duty, according to a source from the authorities.

The young man’s family informed the police that his relative had been attacked last Thursday but had escaped unharmed. The source said: “Relatives claimed that he was attacked on April 27. It did not cause any kind of injury.”

Police theory of Gasca Iban’s crime suggests retaliation. “The murder appears to be the result of a vendetta, as well as micro-trafficking and theft issues.” Security agencies work to collect evidence to help identify and prosecute those guilty of the crime of aggravated homicide in order to capture and hold them accountable.