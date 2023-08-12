Home » young motorcyclist crashed into car
The incident occurred when the young man was traveling on his motorcycle on one of the roads in the aforementioned neighborhood and collided head-on with the car. The impact was so strong that the motorcycle ended up ripping off the car’s fender, demonstrating the magnitude of the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was conscious despite the impact, but suffered multiple blows and scratches on his bodyeither. After the collision, he was ejected from the motorcycle and lay on the pavement. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured in the accident. what some witnesses consider a true miracle given the circumstances.

The traffic authorities and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene of the accident to attend to the young motorcyclist and provide him with the necessary medical attention.

