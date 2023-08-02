Young patrolwoman was murdered and stripped of her endowment weapon

This Wednesday afternoon, the city of Neiva was shaken by a terrible event that left the community dismayed. A young police patrolwoman lost her life in a cold-blooded attack while she was on her way to receive her shift.

The victim, identified as Paula Cristina Ortega Córdoba, was traveling on her personal motorcycle and stopped at a traffic light, unaware of the danger that awaited her. In an act full of violence and disregard for human life, two men aboard a black motorcycle with green details quickly approached her.

Without saying a word, the motorcycle grillman drew a weapon and fired at least five times at the defenseless patrol car. The attack was captured by nearby security cameras, leaving a harrowing record of the moment in which the assassins took the life of the young woman and fled without looking back, heading towards the east of the city.

In addition to taking his life, the criminals also took the patrol boat’s endowment weapon, which further aggravates the impact of this violent act. The community has expressed its repudiation and dismay at this tragic event that has left deep pain.

The authorities have launched an exhaustive investigation to find the whereabouts of those responsible for this vile murder and the theft of the uniformed weapon. Special units have been deployed to track down the criminals and it is expected that significant progress can be made in the case in the coming hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

