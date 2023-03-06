Asuncion, National Radio.-With the objective of analyzing and developing public policies in favor of young people, a conference called “Youth and Mental and Emotional Health: Challenges and Solutions” was held this Monday in the Bicameral Chamber of the National Congress.

The activity was aimed at reflecting on this problem, in addition to co-creating youth public policies on mental health in this age group. The dissertation was given by the Minister of the National Youth Secretariat, Edgar Colmán; the Secretary General of the International Youth Organization (OIJ), Max Trejo; and Estefanía Laterza, representative of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF).

The Secretary of State mentioned that during the Young Republic Forum (6 held at the regional level and one national) the young participants spoke about concerns and priorities, including mental health, which drew a lot of attention, for that reason, this first Youth Participation Laboratory in Paraguay takes this theme forward.

“We found 2 points above the 3 that we thought was what young people needed the most, apart from education, innovation for technology and entrepreneurship, which we have been strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem. In Paraguay, two points were highlighted, that I did not understand the dimension of this problem, one that is public transport, and the second and the most worrying, not only in the country, but in the region, in Mercosur, which is a latent case and increasing every day, which is mental health ”, he explained.

“We decided to carry out a Youth Participation laboratory to share what we want to do, but not just a desktop solution, but a territorial one, a phrase that we brought from Spain but that we implemented in Paraguay to generate not only opportunities, but also all things generate alternative solutions”, emphasized Minister Edgar Colmán.

For his part, Max Trejo highlighted that Paraguay is the first country in Latin America to carry out the Youth Participation Laboratory, in the presence of experts and young people to co-create solutions.

He stated that youth should be at the center of the countries’ public policies, not only because of the numbers they represent in Latin America, but because of the transforming force they drive.

“What we want here is real participation with an impact, that the ideas, neurons and proposals can be translated into public policies in a few months, that they become programs, projects and initiatives, that have a social impact on youth, that’s what it is. what we are aiming for,” he said.

In her turn, Estefania Laterza said that this laboratory that is being carried out in Paraguay means a step towards an awakening of a youth that wants to be part of public policies, and that understands that mental health is not an issue that can be passed over. High. “This is a country that has a long way to go in that direction.” she narrowed her.

The Youth Participation Laboratory is a type of participatory proposal, in which from the combination of dynamics in plenary and in groups, the identification of a problem is promoted through the exchange of experiences and knowledge with the intention of proposing new solutions. by preparing a program proposal.

The event is organized jointly by the SNJ, the OIJ, and the CAF, in order to integrate the public and civil society agenda, bringing together people from 18 to 29 years old, with different profiles and concerns. The Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO), the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare through the National Directorate of Mental Health, and Itaipu Binacional also accompanied.

The speakers were Dr. Lenildo de Moura, Mental Health Advisor of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO); Carlos Manuel de Sousa Santos, director of the Human Power Hub of Portugal and advisor to the Erasmus + Program of the European Union; and Leire Pajín Iraola, President of the EU-LAC Foundation (by videoconference).

Also, Dr. Mirta Rodríguez, director of Mental Health of the MSPBS; and Diana Rodríguez, WHO/PAHO Paraguay National Consultant.