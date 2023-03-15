Throughout the government of President Gustavo Petro, more than 12,000 children and adolescents have received the message from the Ministry of National Defense not to accept invitations to join illegal armed groups, thanks to the work of prevention of illegal recruitment that is carried out through the ‘Future Generation’ strategy.

This strategy seeks to reach schools in the 120 prioritized municipalities with workshops and educational activities. With the current government, 57 municipalities have already been impacted, through 89 activities including workshops and massive events, where timely information is offered to prevent these minors fall for tricks or offers from illegal armed groups.

The last workshops were given in schools in the municipalities of Puerto Asís, Orito and Puerto Caicedo, in Putumayo, where nearly 600 minors from grades nine, tenth and eleven participated, in a work articulated by the National Police, the Army Nacional and the Group of Attention to the Demobilized GAD of the Ministry of Defense.

“We teach them the ways in which these illegal groups are reaching them, because they are not only with economic proposals, many times they use deception in the sentimental part, they put a pretty girl or a handsome boy to invite their victims out, They give them lavish gifts to entice them to join these groups,” explains Major María Isabel Villa, GAD head of recruitment prevention.

These workshops arouse suspicion in children and adolescents, so that they wonder where the money used by the alleged suitors to send them invitations to good places or luxurious gifts such as luxury cell phones comes from.

For the rector of the educational institution ´Ciudad de Asís´, in Puerto Asís, Fernando Herrera Narváez, the responsibility to prevent minors from being victims of recruitment is shared between the State, schools and parents.

“I am convinced that opening spaces for these youngsters where they can spend their free time is fundamental and is the responsibility of the State, but parents also play a very important role, which is why I insist that parents, more than giving them the last phone in fashion, give your children time and listen to them, and a third element is education, an education that is pertinent and that is contextualized”, says the rector Fernando Herrera.

Some of the students participating in the workshops admit to having friends who have been invited by the armed groups, which is why they assure that their region (Putumayo) needs more opportunities for young people.

“I do know people who have received calls from groups outside the law, some have accepted, some others have not. That depends on the context of life, the circumstances in which they live. Well, the recommendation that I give them is that they think twice, that they don’t do it, that the truth is that there are more opportunities that are suddenly difficult, well yes, but it is to look for them carefully”, affirms Juan one of the students.

For others who have seen their friendships end up in armed groups, they warn that this call is a hoax, because at first there is money and power, but then it is a life without freedom.

“The three reasons why a young person should not go to the groups, because firstly because they have to think about the future, secondly in a healthy life and thirdly to be able to share with their family, because if they mess it up in the guerrilla, they will leave to take it out on his family, on his siblings”, says Evelin, an eleventh grade student.

There are many dreams that young Colombians who live in difficult areas like Putumayo have. For example: Juan wants to be the President of Colombia, which is why he plans to go to a bigger city to study law, while Evelin wants to be a psychologist and police officer, to help the community.

Experts such as Major María Isabel Villa, from the National Police, who teaches the workshops, or Fernando Herrera, the rector of the Ciudad Asís educational institution, agree that the best way adults can help young people is by listening to them. That is why they insist that preventing recruitment is everyone’s task.