It is becoming more and more evident that climate change is a reality and if the necessary measures are not taken, the planet could not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals related to the environment.

And it is that there are still consequences such as the prolonged droughts in sub-Saharan Africa, the devastating tropical storms in Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific, and even the intense heat waves in Europe, among others.

Hence, recent studies by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) show that greenhouse gas emissions must reach their maximum levels before 2025, at the latest, and have been reduced by 43% before 2030. if we aspire to limit climate change to 1.5°C and avoid catastrophe. The call is therefore to action and the implementation of measures that limit the impact of global warming.

For this reason, from April 18 to 21, 2023, the tenth meeting of the Youth Summit of Latin America and the Caribbean (Grulac Junior) will take place at Colegio Hacienda Los Alcaparros. The event will bring together young people from the entire region to work to protect life on the planet and actively participate in the construction of a global agenda that relates social equity, climate change, biodiversity and sustainable development.

“Through Grulac Junior, the new generations of all Latin America have the possibility of making their voices heard in the framework of United Nations conferences related to the environment. As humanity, we still have time to work for what we have left and recover what has been lost, however, for this it is necessary that young people also take a participatory role and join this social and environmental change through proposals that positively impact our planet”, added Fernando Casas, founder of GRULAC Junior.

The event’s agenda will include talks and conversations with specialists who act in favor of the planet, there will also be workshops and cultural activities that will recognize the diversity of cultures of the participants. Among the guests there will be delegations from Argentina, Peru, Chile and Brazil, institutions such as UNEP, OPOC, universities, embassies and research institutes.

Young people between the ages of 14 and 17 who participate in the event will do so through work commissions on the following 10 topics:

1. Sustainable land use (páramos, plains, jungle and forests)

2. Biodiversity and conservation

3. Healthy oceans

4. Care and protection of water sources

5. Green and sustainable cities (Smart Cities and Homes)

6. Sustainable production and consumption

7. Climate disaster risk reduction and resilience

8. Vulnerable populations (Ethnic, gender and age group)

9. Jaguars: Grulac junior junior (girls and boys between 12 and 14 years

10. Biodiversity and conservation (commission in Portuguese)

Emblematic or significant cases from different countries in the region will be reviewed in each commission. These cases will make it possible to analyze the situation, the data, the evidence and discuss the critical aspects of the problem in order to finally find patterns of solution or action and prevention.

The dialogues will be carried out using the parliamentary language of the United Nations and with some similarities in the procedure. For the rest, the voice will be that of the young, from their feelings, their knowledge and their debates and agreements. The resolutions or agreements that result from the discussion and dialogue in the commissions will be delivered or sent to delegates of official and governmental institutions and national and international organizations such as the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development or the United Nations, among others.