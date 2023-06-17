Home » Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro Santa Marta conversation
News

Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro Santa Marta conversation

by admin
Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro Santa Marta conversation

This leadership center is focused on providing relevant opportunities and education, being oriented towards a search for conflict resolution for this important community of Magdalena.

The young society of the department was grateful to have these spaces that build a society on track to the greatest number of opportunities.

In addition, the community had a strong participation in the conversation that had as an initiative to carry out an active listening process that concluded with the formation of the Conscious Leadership Center of Magdalena.

It may interest you: Mayor inspects the work of the November 11 ring road

It is important to highlight that this project had the support of the Sergio Arboleda University, the Cooperativa de Colombia University and the MIO Foundation, in addition to including members of the International School of Tourism, the Somos Movement, the Armuba Agency, and SJR Sustainable Engineering.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech-Yantai News-Jellyfish Net

You may also like

They dust off a video of Jorge Oñate...

Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked...

Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the...

French newspaper digest – China extends diplomatic tentacles...

Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities

Tricolor victory in friendly

Growing trend of “Commercial Arbitrage” worldwide, Sui Gas...

U3 closed between Berliner Tor and Barmbek at...

Greece boat sinking incident, 298 Pakistanis feared dead

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy