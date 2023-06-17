Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro Santa Marta conversation

This leadership center is focused on providing relevant opportunities and education, being oriented towards a search for conflict resolution for this important community of Magdalena.

The young society of the department was grateful to have these spaces that build a society on track to the greatest number of opportunities.

In addition, the community had a strong participation in the conversation that had as an initiative to carry out an active listening process that concluded with the formation of the Conscious Leadership Center of Magdalena.

It is important to highlight that this project had the support of the Sergio Arboleda University, the Cooperativa de Colombia University and the MIO Foundation, in addition to including members of the International School of Tourism, the Somos Movement, the Armuba Agency, and SJR Sustainable Engineering.