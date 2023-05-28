Young people from the Pacific promote peace initiatives

Starting this weekend, young people from the Pacific region start a series of activities organized by the United Nations in order to strengthen spaces to build peace and reconciliation.

During the meetings that will last until June 3a total of 174 youth initiatives from the Colombian Pacific will be promoted through the “Voces de poder” project.

“Voces de poder” is a project led by the United Nations Population Fund Unfpa, the United Nations Children’s Fund Unicef, the International Labor Organization ILO, financed by the Fund for the Consolidation of Peace of the United Nations.

encounters

The youth meetings begin this weekend in Quibdó, Chocó, and will continue in Buenaventura from May 22 to 26 and will end in Cali from May 29 to June 3.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the role of young women, men and with diverse gender identities, as political subjects and agents of change for the consolidation of civic spaces, which allow dialogue and social mobilization, to prevent violence and contribute to the construction of territorial peace.

The meetings will be face-to-face in these three cities and the young participants will be able to identify and strengthen the components of the social fabricreconciliation, construction of the truth, historical memory, as well as overcoming and preventing local violence.

In the current phase, “Power Voices” will select 90 initiatives that will begin the process of monitoring, testing and implementing their ideas.

