Kinshasa, DRC, March 07, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/ Visiting the city of Beni on Thursday and Friday March 3, the head of MONUSCO met the authorities as well as representatives of civil society including members youth movements. These vital forces informed the head of MONUSCO of their desire to see the mission resume its activities in the field and ensure a good “transfer of skills” before withdrawing from the country.

In July and August 2022, demonstrations hostile to the presence of the UN mission in Congo degenerated in certain towns in eastern DRC, causing deaths and injuries. Beni and Butembo were particularly concerned. This situation had forced the Mission to somewhat reduce its activities and the movement of its personnel.

During these exchanges, Nicole Lufungi, a member of Beni’s urban youth council, told Bintou Keita that it is the population that is ultimately the big loser in this situation. “We talked about the challenge faced by the Mission on the ground in relation to this attitude of hostility that the population displays vis-à-vis MONUSCO”, she explained, even adding that “2022 has been a difficult year for the population and for MONUSCO. There were injuries and deaths. We lost. MONUSCO also lost”.

Ms. Lufungi believes that the question of the withdrawal of the UN mission from the country must be posed within well-defined frameworks. “MONUSCO is like the guest of the Congolese government, she explains. She was invited to Congo on the basis of well-defined clauses. The exit plan was also developed jointly. If MONUSCO has to leave, the Congolese state has a big role to play. Instead of raising the population, there are other procedures so that the Mission can withdraw”.

Since the events of last year, continues the young woman, “the mission displays a kind of reserve to intervene because there are barricades, young people [qui menacent de] rock MONUSCO vehicles. And it’s the people who are suffering.” she analyzes, citing in particular the fire in one of the main markets in Beni where the MONUSCO fire-fighting vehicle could have intervened.

“There is a market that went up in smoke last January in Benirelate-t-elle. A market where several women were selling. With the situation we are going through, women are trying to support their families with trade. Here is a market whose traders had a capital estimated at nearly 500,000 US dollars which was consumed because the city does not have a fire-fighting vehicle. MONUSCO could have intervened. But on the way, it could have been stoned. It is the people who lose”.

” Skills transfer “

During the meeting with civil society organizations, the issue of the withdrawal of MONUSCO was also raised. But for Samuel-Don Katembo, president of the Youth Parliament of the city of Beni, this withdrawal must be ordered and must be accompanied by a plan of “transfer of skills” so that the Congolese authorities are able to take over from the UN mission, once it has left.

“We discussed at length the issue of MONUSCO’s exit plan. We have tried to assess how this evolves. This led us to see that MONUSCO is really organizing its exit plan. And now, it is up to him to speed up his program, especially by speeding up the ‘skills transfer’ part so that the departure of MONUSCO is not a strain on our community”, said Samuel-Don Katembo.

According to him, “Once MONUSCO leaves, there will be many challenges that we will encounter”. Mr. Katembo cites in particular the question of the training of the Congolese police in the management of improvised explosive devices which continue to mourn this part of North Kivu. “We are seeing in our community where the bombers are operating here and there. We are in the process of using MONUSCO. If today she leaves without teaching our police and security personnel what to do, we will be in trouble,” he fears. “Alone, he said, we will not know. But with them we will do something. »

During her stay in Beni, the Head of MONUSCO Bintou Keita also met with the political-administrative authorities. The mayor of the city gave him the state of the security situation in the area. High Commissioner Narcisse Muteba Kashale also reaffirmed the will of local authorities to continue working with MONUSCO.

