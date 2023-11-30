Young people set fire to car with fireworks in Brussels and laugh at rushing police (Brussels)

Brussel –

In the Versailles district of Brussels, young people set fire to a car with fireworks on Monday evening. Their homemade video was eagerly shared on social media.

The facts happened on Monday evening along Versailleslaan in Neder-Over-Heembeek. From an apartment block, someone films how the young people shoot fireworks at a shared car of a company active in Brussels.

Right against the window

The car catches fire. The youths fire several more flares and then flee. Later in the same video you see how the young people hold their fireworks close to the window and then set them off, causing the car to catch fire.

The rushing police can also be seen on the video of the young people. They film the officers and arriving combis and laugh about it. The text ‘hahaha’ appears on the video, as if they are sure the police will not catch them. The Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirms the facts. No one could be arrested yet.

