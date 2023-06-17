Young people show how diverse the apprenticeship is

That is ten percent more than in 2019, before the outbreak of the corona crisis. Around every second 15-year-old opts for this form of training. You can choose from 210 different apprenticeships.

“With the mixture of practical training in the company and specialist theory in the vocational schools, the skilled workers are ideally prepared for the requirements of the economy,” says WKOÖ President Doris Hummer. In order to show young people the advantages, the WKOÖ has relaunched the “Live your talent” brand and is looking for young people who make themselves available as the faces of teaching – either as testimonials for campaigns or as ambassadors for presentations to peers.

Interested parties can contact us at any time at: [email protected]

“Which job suits me?”, “How do I recognize my potential?”, “Where can I get a taste of a job?”: Many young people deal with these and many other questions. Answers are given on the website die-lehre.at.

