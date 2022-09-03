Listen to the audio version of the article

Almost one in two leans to the center left, but 59% must figure out who to vote for. The priority goes to work and the environment, little to education and even less to civil rights. Most of them will go to the polls, but confidence in politics is squeezed to an all-time low. These are some of the results that emerge from the survey carried out by the Instagram community of the media company Cnc Media in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore, to detect the trends of one of the most neglected groups in the vote on 25 September: young people. Users answered 10 questions proposed in the stories of the @cnc_media page, followed by a million followers, expressing themselves on issues ranging from their degree of trust in parties, to ideological inclinations and urgencies that should be addressed by the next executive. The survey sample involved over 20,000 voters, aged between 18 and 34.

Two of the most striking data of the survey emerge in the relationship with the same political institutions. Almost 9 “interviewees” out of ten declare that they have little (56%) or no (33%) confidence in politics itself, against 10% who concede that they have “enough” and 1% who say “a lot”. The verdict is even more sharp when one wonders if the political class “knows” the problems that afflict the new generations: out of over 22,300 young people interviewed, 90% say no.

Work and environment on top, civil rights affect 1 in 10

However, the underlying distrust does not seem to fuel abstention rates to irremediable peaks. 68% of users declare that they will go to vote, against 17% oriented in the opposite direction and 15% who “do not yet know” whether to go to the polls. 59% of respondents maintain that they have not yet decided who will vote, against a share of 41% who have already chosen a party or political area of ​​representation.

For who? The under 30 audience overturns the surveys across the various age groups, given that 45% recognize themselves more in the center-left, 15% in the Five-Star Movement and 12% in the so-called third pole, the Action-Italia Viva tandem, leaving to the right-wing coalition of the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia, 28% of the total consensus. In other words, a hypothetical alliance between the center-left and the third pole would reach 57% of the votes of the under-30 block, doubling the consensus of the coalition given as the winner.

The agenda of priorities also brings out a clear picture of what is or is not relevant to the sample consulted in the survey. When asked about the “most important issue for politics”, the answer is dominated by work (over 10 thousand votes, 46% of the total) and environment (28%), in reference to the climate crisis. It is necessary to go down to more modest percentages to find who gives primacy to education policies (16% of the total) and civil rights policies: just 10% consider them the most relevant issue for current politics.