Once this process is finished, the applicant must select the career of their affinity, based on the score obtained. Meanwhile, in the fifth phase, the student must accept the quota; and, finally, the applicant who manages to obtain a place in the institution, may enroll in the leveling course.

From the first semester of 2023, public universities and tertiary education institutes will implement their own admission processes, in accordance with the provisions of the Organic Law on Higher Education. In other words, this process will no longer be in charge of the Secretary of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (Senescyt), but each institution. This is the case of the Escuela Superior Politécnica de Chimborazo (Espoch) which, at the end of January, defined its admission process and would be structured in six phases: National Registration, Registration, Evaluation, Application and Allocation of Quotas, Acceptance; and, will end with the enrollment of new students. According to the schedule, more than 4,000 young people from different parts of the country showed up to take their admission exam at Espoch. A total of 41 laboratories were enabled in the matrix and in the two campuses of Morona Santiago and Francisco de Orellana, for this process that evaluated the knowledge of the baccalaureate in general. The unique exam for all races, consisted of 60 questions that had to be resolved in 70 minutes.

