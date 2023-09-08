Young people will be able to be part of the voluntary military service

Military bases and mobilization centers throughout the country are preparing to receive young people belonging to the 2004 conscription, who wish to be part of the Voluntary Military Service.

The “Galápagos” Brigade is one of the most sought-after places among young people in the country to perform their military civic service.

On Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, 2023, the quartering of all applicants will be fulfilled, who, once declared suitable after passing some routine exams, will be distributed to all regiments and brigades in the country. According to the schedule, from August 31 to September 30, the national online registration will be completed, through the website www.dirmov.mil.ec; Those interested must fill out a form with some personal information, and present this document on the day of the quartering. The Chimborazo Mobilization Center, finalizing details for a new barracks, which each year brings together hundreds of young people from different latitudes of the country, who at all costs sought to live and experience military civic service. During the year that their stay lasts, the conscripts will receive basic military instruction in knowledge of weapons, first aid and risk management, among other areas; likewise, they will receive a certification that will serve for their insertion in the working life. To be declared suitable during the process, young people must pass some filters such as: documentation review, medical and psychological examinations; Those who comply with all this procedure will be able to be part of the quartering that, in the case of Chimborazo, is carried out in the units and divisions of the Armored Cavalry Brigade No. 11 “Galápagos”. (12)