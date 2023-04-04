Gloria Camargo

The municipality of Curumaní, in the department of Cesar, has been shocked by the murder of Luz Katherine Zuluaga García, a 22-year-old girl who was pregnant.

The victim’s body was found by his own father on Thursday, March 30, at his home, in the Álvaro Pallares neighborhood of the town. It is suspected that the crime may have occurred a day earlier.

The authorities have identified Luis Carlos López González, 53 years old and Luz Katherine’s sentimental partner, as the main suspect in the crime.

On the day of the events, he would have taken a child from both of them. The CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cesar Police confirmed that, in the last hours, he was captured in the same town. This man had an arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated femicide, after being the main suspect in taking the life of Luz Katherine, who also had signs of having been tortured.

“The victim’s father found her with open wounds. Everything is under investigation, we are awaiting the opinion of Legal Medicine. We are with the Childhood and Adolescence units carrying out an articulated work”, said the commander of the Cesar Police, Colonel Luis Exberto León.

The young mother would have been hanged and, according to witnesses, her sentimental partner took her son, only one year old, with an unknown destination. This man is intensively sought by the judicial authorities.

This femicide has generated great commotion in Curumaní, and the community has asked for justice for Luz Katherine and all women victims of gender violence. A march was held in the municipality in protest of this heinous crime.