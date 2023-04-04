Home News Young pregnant woman was tortured and later murdered
News

Young pregnant woman was tortured and later murdered

by admin
Young pregnant woman was tortured and later murdered

Gloria Camargo

The municipality of Curumaní, in the department of Cesar, has been shocked by the murder of Luz Katherine Zuluaga García, a 22-year-old girl who was pregnant.

The victim’s body was found by his own father on Thursday, March 30, at his home, in the Álvaro Pallares neighborhood of the town. It is suspected that the crime may have occurred a day earlier.

The authorities have identified Luis Carlos López González, 53 years old and Luz Katherine’s sentimental partner, as the main suspect in the crime.

On the day of the events, he would have taken a child from both of them. The CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cesar Police confirmed that, in the last hours, he was captured in the same town. This man had an arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated femicide, after being the main suspect in taking the life of Luz Katherine, who also had signs of having been tortured.

It may interest you: ELN took photos with children in Tibú

“The victim’s father found her with open wounds. Everything is under investigation, we are awaiting the opinion of Legal Medicine. We are with the Childhood and Adolescence units carrying out an articulated work”, said the commander of the Cesar Police, Colonel Luis Exberto León.

The young mother would have been hanged and, according to witnesses, her sentimental partner took her son, only one year old, with an unknown destination. This man is intensively sought by the judicial authorities.

This femicide has generated great commotion in Curumaní, and the community has asked for justice for Luz Katherine and all women victims of gender violence. A march was held in the municipality in protest of this heinous crime.

See also  The farewell of friends to Sara, the "butterfly child" who died at 13: "She left us a lesson on the value of life"

You may also like

“Nearshoring”: The world is moving closer together again...

D1 Lonato D22/ Summary, results, scorers and standings

Carlos Vives announced the dates of his next...

Space dreams shattered Virgin Orbit in Bel Canto...

Between reforms and extremisms

Cold start of spring in the Apennines, -11.2...

Why do some people live past the age...

Book Creators How do you want to be...

The duty team of the Wanding Entry-Exit Border...

Murder of forest keeper in Trentino, trial started...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy