Thanks to a project led by five universities in the region, a group of 155 young researchers will be linked to research projects that will meet the demands of the departments of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño.

The presentation of this project will take place next Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Alfonso Borrero Cabal Auditorium of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Cali, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The project “Incorporation of young researchers and innovators in the regions to meet the demands defined by the CODECTI of the departments of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño” are part of the Universidad Santiago de Cali, the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente, the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Cali, Universidad ICESI and Universidad del Valle, who are members of the Alliance of Pacific Universities.

The initiative was part of Call No. 21 of Minciencias called: “Call for the allocation for the CTeI of the SGR for the creation of a list of eligible project proposals for the linking of young researchers and innovators in the regions to meet defined demands by the CODECTI”.

This project, executed by the Universidad del Valle, seeks that the 155 young researchers promote the research culture in the departments of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño, through their involvement and the development of activities in research projects managed by the groups aligned with the territorial demands identified by the CODECTI and prioritized by MINCIENCIAS in the 2021-2022 Call Plan.

During the process, the young researchers will have the support of tutors from the partner universities through the monitoring of activity plans that meet the territorial demands of the departments. In the same way, they will be trained in various topics in order to strengthen their investigative capacities in the field of CTeI.