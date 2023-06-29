Young singers lead “Tondons Morocco”

Hespress art and culture Image: social media Hespress – Manal LotfyThursday 29 June 2023 – 06:11

With the start of the summer season, the Moroccan art scene is experiencing an abundant activity in musical productions, as a group of young Moroccan artists hastened to present new works through their official channels and music platforms, which varied between single and duet songs.

Moroccan artists entered the competition for the top spot in the list of the most watched music works on “YouTube” in Morocco, where the Moroccan artist L’Aghtist occupied the first place with his new work “The Starlings”, which achieves great interaction through social media platforms, achieving more than six million views in less than a year. A week after its release.

The “Shawafat” trio, which brought together the young artist Hosseini Balrapor Kuz One and Mochi, maintained its second place in the “Tondons” race, more than ten days after its release, achieving seven million views, followed by the song “Habibi-Sayed Al-Qadi” by the young artist Salim Cravata. Which came in third place with three million views.

The artist, Moneim Al-Sulaimani, ranked fourth with his new song “Andak”, followed by the song “Marish” by Mahdi Fadili, in fifth place on the same platform, with more than three million views.

The Moroccan artist, Asmaa Lemnawar, is also still securing a place for her within the musical “tondons” in Morocco, through her new song, “This is my self after you,” in which she mixed rai and flamingo, and released it through Rotana and her channel.

On the other hand, a group of Moroccan artists began promoting their new musical productions, to be released in conjunction with the days of Eid al-Adha, including Aminox, Hatem Amour, Hind Ziadi and Zuhair Bahawi.

