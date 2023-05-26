Young State opens call for students with more than 2,300 places enabled – news

The Ministry of Mines and Energy guaranteed this Wednesday the supply of natural gas in the country and indicated that there is no shortage of this energy, at the end of five work meetings that this portfolio has held, until yesterday Tuesday, with producing, transporting, gas marketers and distributors in Colombia.

In these meetings, the Government and the companies of the natural gas industry made progress in the evaluation of the measures adopted in response to the thermal anomaly presented in Cerro Bravo, municipality of Herveo (Tolima), which, although it has not generated shortages, has affected the provision of the service in Tolima, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca.

The Action Plan put in place to deal with this situation establishes, among others, the following points:

1. The TGI company is reviewing the state of the current pipeline to verify that the high temperatures have not affected the integrity of the infrastructure and is advancing in the bypass construction work with flexible tubing, complying with the established schedules.

This solution would take at least 7 more days, while the external conditions and the evolution of the thermal anomaly allow it.

This is how we work continuously, so that the country has the gas transportation capacity required to meet the demand of residential, commercial, industrial and vehicular users of the Coffee Region and the Southwest of the country.

2. Expert entities from the Ministries of the Environment and Mines and Energy hypothesized that the thermal anomaly would be the product of an underground fire, for which reason the National Fire Department will be on the ground to determine alternatives for handling the phenomenon.

For its part, the Colombian Geological Service will complement the analysis with additional studies.

3. The Colombian Petroleum Institute (ICP) will develop a geoelectrical study to define the depth of the layer that is being incinerated and what materials would be causing the emergency.

4. The marketing companies and service providers reiterated to the users that during this restriction they keep the valves of the measurement center, the internal network and the gas appliances closed.

5. For users who still have natural gas service, it is recommended to make rational use of it and implement complementary energy alternatives.

6. To obtain precise information, the official channels will be the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), TGI and the companies providing the natural gas service.

Source: Ministry of Mines and Energy

