The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced to rest Babar Azam and replace him with Shadab Khan as the captain for the three-match T20I series to be played in Sharjah at the end of this month against Afghanistan.

The selection committee on Monday announced the national team that will play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah from March 24 to 27.

The selectors rested Babar Azam as well as Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi keeping in mind the workload and future series, while dropping Asif Ali, Hyder Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdal Shah from this series. What is it.

The announced 15-man squad includes Ehsanullah, Saeem Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan, who have shown such performances in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League that the selectors could not do without them.

Abdullah Shafiq, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have also returned to the team for the three-match series.

The nine players who have not been included in this squad were part of the Pakistan squad in the ICCT Twenty20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and the team reached the final.

Apart from Shadab Khan, the players retained in the series include Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah and Shan Masood.

Mohammad Yusuf has also been appointed as the interim head and batting coach for this series.

After the team selection, PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said, “I want to congratulate Shadab Khan on being appointed as the captain of the Pakistan team for the series against Afghanistan.”

According to him: ‘Shadab Khan has been Pakistan’s vice-captain in white-ball cricket for the past few years and it is only logical that he should lead the team in Babar Azam’s absence for the three-match tour of Sharjah.’

He further said that ‘to ensure the continuity of the tour of Sharjah, we have also appointed Muhammad Yusuf as the interim head and batting coach. Muhammad Yusuf has been with the national team since last year as a batting coach and is also working at the National High Performance Centre.

Pakistan Full Squad:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ehsanullah, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Saeem Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah and Osama Mir.